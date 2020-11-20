NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Money is tight for many people due to the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it has to hamper the holiday spirit.

There are unique ways to take care of everyone on your gift list this year, without spending a lot of cash.

For example, Sandra Theoharatos kicks off the holiday season by making handmade holiday cards.

“There’s so much time and energy that goes into it. There is a lot of love that goes into something that is handmade,” she said.

She started making the cards a few years ago for a couple of simple reasons.

“With this, it was just more personable, and it cost less, and I can just keep doing it every year,” Theoharatos said.

After spending about $25 on supplies the first year, Theoharatos is able to make dozens of cards each holiday season for around $5; and in 2020, gifts with a personal connection seem to really resonate.

“That means more to people, especially right now,” Theoharatos said.

She gets most of her supplies at Hulls in New Haven.

Store owner Shawn Szirbik said this year, even more of his customers are looking for presents that will touch someone's heart without breaking the bank.

“A gift someone gets here is not going to get lost in the closet. You’ll have it forever. It can be handed down from the generations,” Szirbik said.

Other popular emotional, yet inexpensive gift ideas include scrapbooking, book binding, and framing photos.

Theoharatos said for those who may want to make their own gifts this year, don’t be intimidated. She said anyone can make something special, and it’s the thought that counts.