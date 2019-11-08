BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -- This frigid Friday has been in the forecast for days now, but the drop in temperatures still may have caught some off guard.
Since the cold will stretch over a few days, many homeowners are scrambling to keep their homes warm.
At Berkshire Oil in Bristol, experts said there are still things homeowners can do to get ready for the stretch of cold temperatures.
“Sometime through the summer and into the fall, they should pick a time to have the furnace serviced, cleaned, put a new nozzle in, change the filter so they’ll avoid problems for the winter,” said Nicholas Laperuta, of Berkshire Oil.
However, he said only 30 percent of his customers do maintenance in the off-season. The other 70 percent are scrambling.
“Everyone is worried about having enough oil. They’re checking their tank and if it’s below half, they’ll call us,” Laperuta said.
With below freezing temperatures for the next few days, Laperuta said oil tanks that are half full should be able to withstand this stretch. Those that are less than a quarter full will need a refill.
Regular maintenance checks should also be done on the air ducts to make sure the heat actually makes it to your living room.
“They’re going to go check it to make sure because they don’t want to wake up in the middle of the night to frozen pipes or frozen people,” he said.
The folks at Berkshire said they are busy taking appointments, but they can still squeeze people in for deliveries, check-ups, and maintenance.
