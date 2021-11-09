HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Now that daylight saving time has passed, the lack of sunlight is noticeable.
That could impact sleep and mood for some people, according to doctors. It’s around this time of year more people develop seasonal affective disorder.
However, there are some healthy habits people can create as temperatures turn colder.
Daylight saving time caused clocks to turn back one hour.
That means nights are growing longer and days are shorter.
“It’s not my favorite thing. For sure,” said Miranda Kaiser of Bozrah. “I can’t go on my walk because by the time I get home, it’s dark out.”
“I know daylight saving always messes me up because I used to work third shift, so the clock turning back definitely breaks my heart every time,” said Angel-Rose of Long Island, NY.
“The farther you are away from the equator, the more seasonal affective disorder or changes in our mood, our energy, our appetite, can impact us,” said Art Guerra, APRN and nurse practitioner, Hartford Healthcare Institute of Living.
Guerra is director of the peripartum program at the Institute of Living Mental Health Center in Hartford.
He said it’s important to get outside and exercise as much as you can.
“Trying to go for walks,” Guerra said. “Trying to intersperse walks during the day while there is sunlight is so important.”
That’s something Angel-Rose tries to make a habit of doing during the winter months.
“I’ve been diagnosed with major depressive disorder, so having a dog that I have to take out and actually get me out of bed is helpful,” Angel-Rose said. “Also going to Florida to see my father to get some sunlight. Any excuse to get out of the house during these cold months is enough.”
People can also try to go to sleep around the same time each night.
For those who you work from home, Guerra recommended they consider changing up their workspace so they can get as much indoor lighting that’s sun related as possible.
“Especially during COVID when so many folks that I’ve met on Zoom are in basement offices where it’s very hard to get light,” he said.
When it comes to supplements and light therapy, people should discuss options with their healthcare providers.
In the meantime, summer lovers like Kaiser said they’ll try to make the most of the lost daylight.
“I’m definitely a happier person during the summer,” she said. “I try to keep upbeat in the winter and make like a winter bucket list, things I want to get done in the winter [and] try and make a still fun time of year for me.”
