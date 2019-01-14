HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There's still time for the forecast to change, but Connecticut could see snow next weekend.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said a stormy period begins on Friday.
"During the morning, however, things are looking a bit interesting," Haney said. "We're expecting some snow, some sleet and eventually rain during the late morning on Friday."
Haney said it wouldn't be a big storm; however, it's certainly something to keep an eye on as the forecast models continue to develop.
"The weak system causing this precipitation will be the start of a change to a more active weather pattern," he said.
The bigger deal would be Saturday into Sunday. The models indicate a significant winter storm.
"It will start to spread either snow or a mixture of snow, rain, and an icy mix to southern New England by [Saturday] evening," Haney said.
He is looking at a number of scenarios that involve mixed precipitation and snow or just plain snow.
Which one plays out and how much snow the state sees remains to be seen.
Regardless, Haney said there's at least a chance for a significant winter storm.
"If the latest European and [Global Forecast System] output are to be trusted, there could be several hours of snow before tapering off later Sunday or Monday," Haney said.
Following the storm, as of the most recent forecast, would be an arctic blast.
"A strong north to northwesterly wind will develop during the day as the storm moves east, pushing arctic air into the state and sending temperatures down into the 20s during the afternoon and to near 0 overnight," Haney said. "Wind chills could fall well below zero."
Read the complete technical discussion here.
