HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is a chance for some isolated storms on Thursday afternoon.
However, meteorologist Scot Haney said they're not expected to be as impactful or numerous as Wednesday's storms.
"[Thursday] will be partly sunny, very warm and humid with highs in the mid and upper 80s," Haney said. "A cold front will move across the state and it will stir up isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon."
Track any activity that pops up with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Haney said the storms will be hit or miss.
"Many towns won’t get one," he said. "Unlike [Wednesday], the risk of severe weather is low."
He also said the humidity should begin to drop during the afternoon.
Drier air should arrive by Thursday night.
Low temperatures are expected to drop to between 60 and 65 degrees.
"[Friday] will be a refreshing day to end the week," Haney promised. "The sky will be sunny in the morning, then some clouds will mix in during the afternoon."
Highs will be in the 80s as a breeze continues to usher in cooler air.
Both Saturday and Sunday look great, according to Haney.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.