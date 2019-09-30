HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut travelers will need a REAL ID driver's license to be able to board a flight in the state starting next year.
According to the Transportation Security Administration, REAL IDs are Connecticut driver's licenses that have a gold star in the upper right corner.
The TSA said there's still time to get one. They'll be required on and after Oct. 1, 2020.
Connecticut residents will need the REAL ID or another form of approved identification, like a passport, to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility or military base, the TSA said. The gold star indicates that the card meets federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
A standard license, without the star, will not be valid to board a domestic flight or to access secure federal facilities, including military bases and some federal offices.
The standard Connecticut driver’s license will have the words “Not for Federal Identification” printed at the top.
To get a REAL ID license, drivers must visit a Department of Motor Vehicles office and bring certain documents to prove U.S. citizenship and Connecticut residency.
Required documents include one proof of identity, one proof of legal presence, two proofs of Connecticut residency, a social security card and a current driver’s license if applying to exchange one issued by another U.S. state.
The program is also available at participating AAA locations.
More information can be read here.
