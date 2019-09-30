(WFSB) - How much more can the small town of Hawkins, IN endure?
Netflix's hit series Stranger Things announced on Monday that there will be a fourth season.
No details were released about what the new season would entail.
The announcement simply contained the series' trademark opening credits sequence followed by the phrase "we're not in Hawkins anymore."
we're not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019
Season 3 left fans with a few cliffhangers.
Slight spoilers below!
Millie Bobbie Brown's character Eleven seemingly lost her powers and moved away from her boyfriend. Also what happened to Chief Jim Hopper? And who is the mysterious American in a Russian prison cell?
Fans may get those answers the next time the show appears on the streaming service.
