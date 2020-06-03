HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thunderstorms may creep into the state later in the day on Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said the day will be warm and more humid than the previous days.
Temperatures should range from the 70s to near 80 degrees.
"An approaching cold front will bring the risk for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm," Haney said. "For now, it looks like the greatest instability and consequently the greatest risk for severe weather will reside just to the south of Connecticut."
The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma placed southwestern Connecticut in its "slight risk" category for severe weather. However, a good third of the state is in its "marginal risk."
"That means there is the potential for a strong to severe storm that could produce damaging winds," Haney said. "These showers and storms will also be capable of producing heavy downpours in some towns."
Conditions are expected to settle down by Wednesday evening as drier air moves in to the state.
Thursday, the air is expected to be warm with highs in the 80s, but the humidity will be low.
Friday, however, looks warmer and more humid.
The added moisture in the air means there's potential for a shower or thunderstorm.
"It is hard to predict how great the threat will be," Haney said. "Some models are forecasting a minimal chance for rain while other models are forecasting a better chance for a shower or storm."
Read the full technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.