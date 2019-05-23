(WFSB) - A new study suggests that women think better in warmer rooms while men work better in lower temperatures.
According to research published by PLOS, women performed better on math and verbal tests at higher temps.
Researchers said the reverse was true for men.
A recent study Published by PLOS suggests women work better in warmer rooms while men work better in lower temps. Which do you prefer?
Temperatures, however, did not seem to change the results of the cognitive tests for neither men nor women.
Scientists said the findings will hopefully prompt employers and educational institutions consider adjusting the thermostat to boost productivity.
Check out the complete results of the study here.
