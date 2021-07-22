(WFSB) - In just a few weeks, college students will be packing up their bags and getting ready for the Fall semester.
Before students move-in, there are a few legal documents parents may want to have their children take care of.
After a year of online classes and limited in-person gatherings, Central Connecticut State University students are excited for the upcoming semester.
"I’m pretty excited, especially since most of them will be in-person. I’m ready to see everyone again and try to get back to normal," CCSU student Maddie Ceci tells us.
"I think it’s going to be really fun. More events, more people," CCSU student Jordyn Williams said.
While course selections and roommate assignments are typically top of mind, parents will also want to make sure their children have the legal documents necessary to keep them protected medically and financially.
Once they’re legally considered an adult, our Channel 3 legal analyst Eric Parker says there are a lot changes…
"If they’re 18 years and one day old, that makes them an adult and that takes away some of your rights as a parent to do things you’re used to doing as a parent, like reviewing their medical records," Parker says.
And that’s why parents may want to have their children sign a HIPPA authorization form.
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act protects patient health information.
Signing this form allows parents to see their children’s medical records in case something happens while their kid is away at college.
"It’s a simple signature. You should be able to get that form either from the college or your doctor’s office. And that should make things easier if you need that information," Parker noted.
Next, you’ll want to consider a healthcare power of attorney in case there is a medical emergency.
"It’s saying that if a decision has to be made and the child can’t make it, it falls to the parent. You just have to remember, they’re an adult and adults have certain rights, and other people can’t just make decisions," Parker explained.
Students tell us they’re comfortable having their parents make those types of decisions.
"Yeah, I mean, I’m okay with my mom and my dad knowing all that stuff, so yeah," CCSU student Kevin Wiredu said.
"Yeah, I tell my parents everything so at least nothing can be a shock to them," CCSU student Donesha Noble says.
Lastly, you’ll want to consider a durable power of attorney.
This means a designated agent, like a parent, can make financial decisions on behalf of their child.
"If you need to replace a debit card, get money out of a bank, deal with identity theft, get a new credit card, anything that you can do, your power of attorney can do," Parker added.
Keep in mind that each state has different rules and requirements, so if your child is going to college outside of Connecticut, they may want to double check with their university and/or an attorney to make sure they have the necessary forms in place for a successful semester.
Under the Family Education Rights and Privacy Act, parents cannot see their children’s grades, but there’s a waiver that allows parents access to their children’s academic records.
That’s something a lawyer can help draw up for you and your child.
