(WFSB) -- The end of Summer is approaching and that means we're getting closer to fair season.
Around the country and right here in Connecticut, many annual fairs were either canceled or modified due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, things are looking much brighter this year.
Below are a list of fairs that are being held in and around the state this year:
Berlin Fair - September 17 - 19
The Big E - September 17 - October 3
Brooklyn Fair - August 26 - 29
Durham Fair - September 23 - 26
Guilford Fair - September 17 - 19
Harwinton Fair - October 1 -3
Monroe Apple Festival - September 11 - 12
Orange County Fair - September 18 - 19
Portland Fair - October 1 - 3
Terryville Lion's County Fair - August 27 - 29
Woodstock Fair - September 3 - 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.