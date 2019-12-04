(WFSB) - Hotels and schools were among the top destinations in two of the state's largest cities, according to Uber.
The ride sharing service released a list of its customers' top destinations for 2019 in Hartford and New Haven.
The drop offs were tabulated starting in January and ran through December.
Hartford:
- Walmart (15,352 drop offs in 2019)
- Hartford Marriott Downtown (9,535)
- Westfarms (7,386)
- University of Hartford (6,358)
- Stop & Shop (6,209)
- Hilton Hartford (6,045)
- Trinity College (5,701)
- Hartford Hospital (4,745)
- Aetna (3,972)
- Bartaco (3,699)
- The Russian Lady (3,646)
- CVS (3,250)
- XL Center (3,221)
- McDonald's (3,196)
- XFINITY Theatre (3,169)
New Haven:
- Quinnipiac University (11,363)
- Yale School of Management - Edward P. Evans Hall (10,813)
- Toad's Place (10,076)
- Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale (9,267)
- BAR (6,338)
- Stop & Shop (6,256)
- Yale-New Haven Hospital (5,942)
- Walmart Supercenter (5,837)
- Gateway Community College (5,616)
- Quinnipiac University - York Hill Campus (5,024)
- Courtyard New Haven at Yale (4,906)
- Yale New Haven Hospital - Saint Raphael's Campus (4,835)
- Walmart - smaller format, older version of store (4,677)
- Phelps Gate (4,167)
- Dunkin' Donuts (4,083)
Uber said the list had some constants, like a lot of people going to hotels and education-related places. It called that a good sign for Connecticut's economy.
