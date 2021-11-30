These countries have found cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant so far

A covid testing center sign at Heathrow Terminal 2 on November 28 in London, England. Following the discovery of a new Covid-19 variant, whose mutations suggest greater transmissibility than previous virus strains, the United Kingdom imposed new restrictions on arriving travelers.

 Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Nations around the world are racing to identify how many cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant they have, as fears over the new strain force governments to shutter borders and revisit restrictions.

The new mutation, which is potentially more transmissible, was first discovered in South Africa and has since been detected in several countries.

Here's a list of the places reporting cases so far. This will be updated.

Australia: 6 cases

Austria: 1 case

Belgium: 1 case

Botswana: 19 cases

Canada: 3 cases

Czech Republic: 1 case

Denmark: 2 cases

France: 1 case (on Reunion Island)

Germany: 4 cases

Hong Kong: 3 cases

Israel: 2 cases

Italy: 4 cases

Japan: 1 case

Netherlands: 14 cases

Portugal: 13 cases

South Africa: 77 cases

Spain: 1 case

Sweden: 1 case

United Kingdom: 14 cases

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.