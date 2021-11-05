These Guys Brewing is expanding in the Rose City

NORWICH (WFSB) – A husband and wife team is expanding their brewery in the Rose City as Something’s Brewing heads to These Guys Brewing Company.
The duo has a brewery in downtown Norwich already, but as owner Ray Alberts told Courtney Zieller, the new space has more room to expand.
“The new space is much bigger – has a roof deck, a large kitchen and a bigger brewing area,” Alberts said.
Alberts said the decision to move was made because of the desire to can beer.
“We wanted to go on our won and get a canning line,” he said. “We also liked the roof deck for dining out.”
The building the brewery will eventually occupy once the construction is complete was once a former school and then an office.
“We’re going to take some walls down and create some dining in the front,” Alberts said. “Through the windows, you’ll be able to see the marina and out to Mohegan Sun. Altogether there will be about 240 seats when you include the roof deck.”
Alberts said construction is slated to begin in the next couple of weeks and he hopes to be finished in mid-May or early June.
Back at the original location Alberts and Zieller spoke about some of the beer These Guys is brewing.
The first beer they spoke about was a sour.
“It’s called make me blush. Every season I do a different fruit to add to our lacto-sour, so this one is blackberry and Meyer lemon,” Alberts said. “It’s got a blueberry-ish colored hue. I also do a raspberry and a triple-berry - (blackberry, blueberry, and raspberry).
The next beer up was the brewery’s flagship amber ale – Thames River Red.
“It’s been our flagship beer since we opened,” Alberts said. “We never intended it to be like that, but it’s very popular. It’s easy to drink and goes great with food.”
With the new space, Alberts said he hopes to add more beers to the menu.
“I have about 50 recipes, so hopefully we’ll be able to brew them all.”
Alberts said the city of Norwich has been a big help throughout the process and said it was a big reason they were able to stay in the city.
“They’ve [the city] been instrumental in helping us be able to afford this huge endeavor, but we also really wanted to put and keep down our roots here,” Alberts said.
Cheers!
