(WFSB) - It's going to be a strange Fourth of July.
Netflix released a trailer on Tuesday for the third season of its hit show Stranger Things.
Check out the trailer here.
The show returns to the streaming service with new episodes on July 4.
It centers on a group of friends whose sleepy town has dealt with monsters and alternate universes that stemmed from a top secret government installation.
The first two seasons took place while the members of the group were children, the new trailer shows them as teenagers.
Stranger Things stars Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour and Winona Ryder. Cary Elwes and Jake Busey are included among this season's new faces.
