HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Hamden said they are looking for a stolen rabbit.
They said during the overnight hours of Aug. 10, someone cut the chicken pen at Hamden's Brooksvale Park so that the chickens could escape.
The fence has since been fixed.
However, the thief struck again overnight on Aug. 23 and cut open the cage for Tonks the rabbit.
Police said Tonks was then stolen.
"It seems that the perpetrator feels comfortable committing these crimes and knows the lay out of the property," the Brooksvale staff said in a message posted by police. "We at Brooksvale consider this a serious issue."
The staff also said that the park's ranger and his family live on the property are are concerned for their safety.
"We put tireless hours into the upkeep and the safety of these animals," the staff continued. "We want to continue to give the public the best experience when they come to our park. We ask for the help of the public in the return of Tonks and in the safety of all the animals at the park."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4000.
OMG what will they do with the bunny. People are crazy!!!
