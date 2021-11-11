NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - An early morning armed robbery in Newington is under investigation.
According to police, the 7 Eleven on Willard Avenue was robbed by a single suspect around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said the man entered the store wearing a facemask and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.
The suspect stole cash from the store’s register, then took the clerk’s wallet, cell phone, and car keys.
The suspect exited the store and fled in the clerk’s vehicle.
Police said the vehicle is a white 2019 Nissan Sentra with Connecticut registration BE70139.
The clerk was not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Newington police at 860-594--6226
