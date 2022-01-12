WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Four suspects filled garbage bags full of merchandise from a store in the Westfarms Mall and fled without paying.
West Hartford police said it happened at the Macy's store around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
Macy's Loss Prevention reported that four people entered the store with large black bags and started to fill them with items.
When a loss prevention officer tried to intervene, there was a struggle with one of the suspects. One of the suspects then reportedly reached for his waistband and implied he had a gun.
The loss prevention officer backed off at that point.
The suspects took off with the filled bags.
Minutes later, police said that the Ulta store at 1555 New Britain Ave. in West Hartford reported a similar theft.
Employees in the Ulta said three people came in with garbage bags and stole a large amount of fragrances.
The suspects fled in a vehicle.
The employees also told police that they were alerted by another Ulta store in Waterbury, which also reported a similar theft that happened there around 3:30 p.m.
The suspects' vehicle was described as a dark gray Toyota Highlander.
It has not been found.
No one was hurt in any of the robberies.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hartford police at 860-523-5203.
Always happening in Blue cities
