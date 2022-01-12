WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Four suspects filled garbage bags full of merchandise from a store in the West Farms Mall and fled without paying.
West Hartford police said it happened at the Macy's store around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday.
Macy's Loss Prevention reported that four people entered the store with large black bags and started to fill them with items.
When a loss prevention officer tried to intervene, there was a struggle with one of the suspects. One of the suspects then reportedly reached for his waistband and implied he had a gun.
The loss prevention officer backed off at that point.
The suspects took off with the filled bags.
Minutes later, police said that the Ulta store at 1555 New Britain Ave. in West Hartford reported a similar theft.
Employees in the Ulta said three people came in with garbage bags and stole a large amount of fragrances.
The suspects fled in a vehicle.
The employees also told police that they were alerted by another Ulta store in Waterbury, which also reported a similar theft that happened there around 3:30 p.m.
“I think that’s pretty wacky. I don’t know. It’s kind of insane,” said Renata Pastuszak of New Britain.
Shoppers who frequent WestFarms and local plazas say Tuesday’s robbery and shoplifting incident were wild.
“Me, myself I’ve never seen anyone actually shoplift,” Pastuszak said.
Police say they believe the suspects are in the same crew.
“I’ve never seen anything like this. Never. Just horrible,” said Jerry McCall of West Hartford.
Shoppers are shocked.
“I hope the police catches them and they should be held accountable for it,” said Val McCall.
Retired Police Lieutenant Lisa Dadio says bystanders should not intervene with the crime.
But there are still some things you can do.
“The best thing you can do is videotape. Get out that cell phone and record it,” Dadio said, now the Director of the Center for Advanced Policing at the University of New Haven.
Professor Dadio says there are three things you can do if you witness brazen shoplifting: call 911 right away, record the crime if you can, and let authorities know you have the footage.
“The goal is to stop this from occurring, so people realize yeah we’re making arrests all the time for these types of crimes,” Dadio said.
West Hartford police say they have surveillance video of the incident and are hoping to release it later Wednesday night.
The suspects' vehicle was described as a dark gray Toyota Highlander.
It has not been found.
No one was hurt in any of the robberies.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hartford police at 860-523-5203.
(11) comments
Too bad the security wasn't armed. Reaching into your waistband and implying you have a deadly weapon sounds like his life is in danger... Bang! Bang! Bang! All done!
No description of suspects . No surprise .
Always happening in Blue cities
Are you actually saying red cities have zero crime?
I never said "only" happens in blue cities. Learn to read.
You said "always" in your first post. Learn the definition of always.
BTW, just cause you said "only" in blue cities, I feel I should inform you that Coventry is not doing so good when it comes to property crime and theft. Red city.
I guess if this thing only happens in blue cities, this only happens in red states. https://www.yahoo.com/news/house-gop-candidate-calls-texas-215403844.html
That candidate is out of her mind.
She said something along the lines of our govt subsidizing these foreign students. She is so wrong. They pay full tuition to attend schools in America.
No, I've been yelled at about the coof, told "go back to china" countless times, had change thrown at me at walmart and the list goes on. All happened right here in the blue state of Connecticut.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.