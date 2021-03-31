NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A brazen smash-and-grab was caught on camera when thieves used a pickup truck and a chain to yank an ATM out of a New Haven deli.
It happened at the West Rock One Stop Food Mart early Sunday morning.
After breaking in the back door, a thief wrapped a chain around the ATM, and the truck floored it and pulled the ATM with it.
The thief came back and then moved it out of the store.
Neighbors said they feel for the staff at the deli and added that they hope the thieves are caught soon.
“You could tell they’re not brilliant, just the way they went about it, you really thought the ATM was going to hop out the door, right with you?” asked Kiera Bryant of New Haven.
New Haven police said they’re investigating other similar incidents.
Channel 3 will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m.
