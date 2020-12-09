NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - More than 100 vehicles were broken into in Newington overnight.
All of the vehicles were located in businesses and condominium complexes along Kitts Lane between the Berlin Turnpike and Griswoldville Avenue.
Police said it happened late Tuesday night and that items were taken from the vehicles.
They said windows were smashed to get inside them.
Police asked anyone with surveillance video of the area or information to give them a call at 860-594-6236.
