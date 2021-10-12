LISBON, CT (WFSB) - Three suspects stole $7,500 worth of beauty supplies from a store in Lisbon.
According to state police, it happened at the Ulta Beauty store on Oct. 9 at 8:30 p.m.
Surveillance photos were released on Oct. 11:
They wore hooded sweatshirts and masks and held bags when they entered the business.
Troopers said in less than a minute's time, they filled their bags with high-priced items, then ran out.
State police said the three men got out of a newer model white or silver sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-848-6500.
Horrible! Reinforcing stereotypes as well. Terrible event
