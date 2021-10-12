Lisbon beauty shop thefts

Suspects stole $7,500 worth of beauty supplies from an Ulta Beauty store in Lisbon on Oct. 9.

LISBON, CT (WFSB) - Three suspects stole $7,500 worth of beauty supplies from a store in Lisbon.

According to state police, it happened at the Ulta Beauty store on Oct. 9 at 8:30 p.m.

Surveillance photos were released on Oct. 11:

State police said the three men got out of a newer model white or silver sedan. They wore hooded sweatshirts and masks and held bags when they entered the business.

Troopers said in less than a minute's time, they filled their bags with high-priced items, then ran out.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-848-6500.

Joey
Joey

Horrible! Reinforcing stereotypes as well. Terrible event

