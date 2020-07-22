NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Two suspects burglarized a little league concessions stand in Naugatuck earlier this month.
According to police, it happened on July 13 around 11:30 p.m.
The stand is located at the Peter J. Foley Baseball Field.
The suspects stole merchandise and cash from the register, police said.
Anyone with information, is asked to contact police at 203-720-2582 or the Naugatuck Police Department's confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.
