WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Thieves have been stealing checks right out of the mail from in front of the Wolcott Post Office and other places, according to police.
Officers reported that they received five complaints from people who mailed out checks using U.S. postal boxes located outside of the post office and Pat's IGA.
They learned that the thieves used a type of mechanism with which they pulled the mail out of the boxes.
They opened it, removed the checks, altered the amounts written on them and changed the names of the recipients.
Wolcott police said this type of crime has been happening across the state.
They recommended mailing checks from inside the post office.
