SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A rash of thefts are happening in one Connecticut town and there is little anyone can do about it.
The feeling of helplessness is sinking in for drivers in Southington where police say catalytic converters are being stolen in the overnight hours.
Other than parking in a closed garage, there is not much drivers can do.
Ozzie Day woke up one morning last week to find his exhaust on the ground.
“I just saw it hanging down, no sense in starting it, I knew it was going to be loud,” said Day.
His catalytic converter was cut right out of the exhaust.
“They must have had a cordless saw and they were probably gone in two minutes,” Day said.
This happening right under his nose, just feet away, as he was sleeping.
“It’s a little unsettling knowing someone can be right in your driveway, stealing your property and you don’t hear a thing,” said Day.
Day called police and learned he’s just one of seven victims in Southington.
Police say most of the crimes are happening in apartment complexes near Carter Lane and Darling streets.
Catalytic converters have platinum in them, so Southington Police Lt. Stephen Elliott says that makes them valuable on the black market after it’s melted down.
“Some places are paying 100 dollars, 125 dollars for a catalytic converter and its scrap,” said Elliott.
The catalytic converters cost around two to six hundred dollars to replace and because of the limits to deductibles, oftentimes using insurance is futile.
Police say the best you can do is park close to doors or places where there’s cameras.
In this case, these thieves appear to purposely be targeting cars out of the sight of surveillance.
