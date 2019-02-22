MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- Thieves are striking area churches, ripping not only their history, but something very functional -- railings.
The steps at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Meriden were noticeably bare on Friday, as someone managed to rip most of the railings.
Turns out, it’s not the only church with missing hand rails.
It was parishioners at St. Rose of Lima who first drew attention to the missing 4-foot sections of bronze railings last Saturday.
“It was understandably kind of a surprise to everyone. Particularly too, it was our older parishioners who need the railings to maneuver over the steps that alerted us to it,” said Rev. James Manship, of St. Rose of Lima.
Across the street, a neighbor’s video surveillance captured the thief in the act early Saturday morning.
Mule Spinelli said he heard a loud noise, got up to check his cameras but didn’t see anything at first.
It wasn’t until the next day, he checked again to see someone carrying a trash bin before ripping the railings off.
“It took no more than 10 minutes or so. He stacked them in a garbage can and he walked right off with them right through the church, like no respect,” Spinelli said.
Meriden police said detectives are checking scrap yards and pouring over surveillance video.
“The railings, they do hold a value. I don’t believe it’s that much, at times I do believe the effort is a tremendous one for a very small gain,” said Meriden Police Sgt. Christopher Fry.
Meanwhile, St. Rose of Lima looks at replacement costs.
“I mean the old adage, ‘crime doesn’t pay’ I think this is a truth they’ll also find out,” Manship said.
While police couldn’t release investigation details, Manship said detectives told them they have some solid leads in the case.
