EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) - Someone used a plow truck to break into a fire station in East Hampton and steal tools.
The East Hampton CT Volunteer Fire Department posted to social media to report that its Company 3 fire station was burglarized sometime overnight between Jan. 23 and Jan. 24.
A person of interest is being sought:
"Someone used a plow truck to push in the overhead doors in order to gain access to the firehouse," said East Hampton fire Chief Greg Voelker. "It appears that the only items we can determine to have been taken are some tools and a toolbox which, if you know your East Hampton firefighters, we would have gladly let someone borrow if they really needed them."
Voelker said that what is of greater concern to him was that the destruction of the overhead doors and the collateral damage to the building itself resulted in those doors being rendered completely inoperable and trapping the apparatus housed at Station 3 behind them.
"This incident will require thousands of dollars to repair, but more importantly, we were fortunate that we did not have a call overnight that would have required Station 3’s apparatus to respond," the chief said. "If you live in the neighborhood, or if you were in the area, and had seen anything suspicious, I ask that you please contact the East Hampton Police Department or call me directly at 860-221-5505."
Voelker said that the station was fully back in full service.
