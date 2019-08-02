HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A third arrest was made in connection with the murder of a man near Hartford's Bulkeley High School.
Police on Friday said they arrested 27-year-old Luis Rivera on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Jorge Alicea, 34, was killed on July 11.
Third suspect in the senseless murder of Jorge Alicea on July 11th arrested moments ago by the investigators assigned the case. Twenty-seven year old Luis Rivera charged w/Conspiracy to Commit Murder. -LT. PC— Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) August 2, 2019
Police said Alicea was riding his bicycle through the parking lot of the high school when he was shot.
Cynthia Cruz was charged with murder.
A second woman, Taichany Osorio, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Surveillance video showed Cruz and Osorio get out of a car. The man handed an object to a woman. Alicea collapsed in the parking lot a short time afterward.
Police continue to investigate the case.
