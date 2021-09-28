MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – A third arrest was made in a staged gas station armed robbery that happened back in May.
Over the weekend, police arrested Jerome Ruffin, of West Haven, and charged him with third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.
During the investigation, it was determined that Ruffin was identified as the driver of the getaway car.
Police have already arrested 19-year-old Khari Ruffin, of Waterbury, and Jamie Darouse, who was identified as the store clerk.
An investigation revealed that the three suspects staged the robbery to steal money from the Citgo gas station on Broad Street. They ended up taking over $8,000.
Both Jerome Ruffin and Khari Ruffin were released on bonds. Darouse was held on a $100,000 bond after she was arrested back in August.
