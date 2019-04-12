NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- A third case of measles has been confirmed in the state.
Health officials said on Friday the third case was reported in an adult in New Haven County.
The patient may have contracted measles after being exposed during the last week of March while visiting Brooklyn, NY.
Officials said the person had rash onset on April 11. The infectious period for the individual was between April 7-12.
"The average incubation period of measles (from contact with a case until onset of rash) is 14 days, with a range of 7–21 days. Cases are considered infectious from four days before rash onset through four days after," a press release from the state's Dept. of Public Health said.
Officials said the latest case of measles is not related to two previously confirmed cases in CT.
The two previous cases were reported earlier this year.
