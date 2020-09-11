WINDHAM, CT (WFSB) – A third case of COVID-19 was reported within the Windham school district on Friday.
Dr. Tracy Youngberg says the positive case was confirmed withing Sweeney Elementary School on Friday.
The person who tested positive has not been at the school since Wednesday and the area where they spend time has been thoroughly disinfected.
Dr. Youngberg said there is no risk of additional exposure at this time.
Earlier this week, Dr. Youngberg confirmed a staff member at Windham Middle School and another staff member at North Windham Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
RELATED: Two Windham Public School staff members test positive for COVID
The district immediately notified state health officials of all three positive cases as soon as they were made aware.
“WPS nursing staff worked within the NCDHD guidelines to identify and notify all close contacts of the infected individual. A close contact, by the Department of Public Health’s definition, is someone who has been within 6 feet from an infected individual for a duration of at least 15 minutes. If you were not contacted by one of our school nurses, neither you nor your child were identified as having had close contact with this individual,” Youngberg said.
The district will continue to update families and staff members about confirmed positive cases.
Windham Public Schools went back to school in a hybrid model on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.