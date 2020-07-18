(WFSB) - The dog days of Summer are hitting Connecticut a bit earlier than usual with the state's third heat wave of the year on tap beginning this weekend.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron says that a ridge of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature throughout the weekend, and that means we’ll see plenty of intense July sunshine.
Temperatures will reach 90-95 away from the coast today. High Humidity will go along with the heat, too.
Tonight will be stuffy. High humidity will make the air feel so, and with little wind, there will be a stagnant feeling to the air.
Lows tonight will range from 70-75.
Sunday will be even hotter with highs in the middle 90s.
"The combination of heat and moderate humidity will send the heat index soaring to near 100 degrees. The HEAT ADVISORY will likely be expanded to include more of the state. Sunday will likely be the hottest day of the year, thus far," explained Cameron.
The hottest temperature so far at Bradley International is 94 degrees, and that occurred twice, on June 22nd, and July 9th.
On Sunday, the temperature could rise as high as 96 to 98 degrees over interior portions of the state.
At least there will be some relief at the beaches this weekend with highs mostly in the 80s.
Despite the intense heat this weekend, the risk for showers and thunderstorms will be minimal since the atmosphere will be stable with high pressure nearby.
Monday could potentially be the hottest day when it comes to the heat index.
"Like Sunday, the air temperature is expected to rise well into the 90s, but the heat index could reach 100-105 due to even higher humidity. We will also have to be on the lookout for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some storms could be strong," said Cameron.
A weak cold front should bring slight relief from the high humidity on Tuesday.
However, it will still be hot. Highs should be in the lower 90s, and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
Wednesday should be mostly cloudy and more humid again. There will also be a risk for showers and thunderstorms.
"Even though we are forecasting the hottest weather of the year this weekend and early next week, record heat is unlikely," added Cameron.
The record high for July 18th for the Greater Hartford Area is 100 degrees, set in 2012; for July 19th, 100 degrees, set in 1991; for July 20th,100 degrees, set in 1991; for July 21st, 101 degrees, set in 1991.
Read the full technical discussion here.
