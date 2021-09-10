HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A third human case of West Nile virus has been identified in Connecticut.

The Department of Public Health said on Friday that the patient is between 50 and 59 years old and lives in Hartford.

The person became sick during the fourth week of August. The patient continues to recover.

The DPH said antibodies for the virus were found during laboratory tests.

The other two cases of West Nile virus were in Bridgeport and West Haven. The two patients became ill during the third week of August. Both also continue to recover.

In addition, the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station on Friday announced that the virus was detected in mosquitoes from 34 towns in Connecticut this season.

Since June 21, the CAES identified WNV-positive mosquitoes at trap sites in: Branford, Bridgeport, Darien, Easton, Fairfield, Glastonbury, Greenwich, Hamden, Litchfield, Manchester, Middlefield, Milford, Meriden, New Britain, New Canaan, New Haven, Newington, Newtown, North Branford, North Haven, Norwalk, Orange, Ridgefield, Somers, South Windsor, Southington, Sprague, Stamford, Stratford, Waterford, West Haven, Westport, Wethersfield, Wilton.

“We are seeing a late season surge in the numbers of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus, especially in coastal Fairfield and New Haven counties and in the greater Hartford area,” said Dr. Philip Armstrong, medical entomologist at the CAES. “The risk of West Nile virus is expected to continue until mosquito activity ceases in October."

West Nile virus is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the United States and reemerges every summer in Connecticut. Before 2021, 166 cases of West Nile virus were reported in Connecticut, of which four were fatal.

More information about Connecticut's Mosquito Management Program, including how people can protect themselves, can be found here.