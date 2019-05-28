NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) -- Another arrest was made amid the ongoing investigation involving New London Public School employees.
On Tuesday, police arrested 35-year-old Melissa Rodriguez, of Griswold. She's being charged with failure to report as a mandated reporter.
Police said she was a teacher at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School.
The investigation began with the arrest of Corriche Gaskin, 35, who is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student over the course of several years.
He was listed as a school 'climate specialist' at the Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School, however he was terminated from his position.
The student told investigators that the relationship started when she was 13.
The sexual assaults happened at the end of the 2017-17 school year, according to an arrest warrant.
A few weeks ago, school officials said Rodriguez and three other staff members had been placed on administrative leave.
Police arrested another school employee last week on sex assault charges.
On Thursday morning, police arrested Jevon Elmore, amid an ongoing investigation involving New London Public School employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.