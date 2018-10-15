(WFSB) - The most recent Quinnipiac University poll shows a tight race between the two major party candidates, the unaffiliated candidate is gaining in popularity.
A third candidate will take votes away and some may feel it’s a wasted vote.
Third party candidates don't have lot of success, it may have only happened one time in Connecticut.
While some voters may not like either of the major party candidates, how many will actually change direction?
The first time a third-party candidate won a gubernatorial race in Connecticut was with Lowell Weicker in 1990, when he created a Connecticut party and won.
In this year’s gubernatorial race, Democrat Ned Lamont and Republican Bob Stefanowski are the ones getting the most votes.
In the latest Q Poll, Lamont has an 8-percentage point lead over Stefanowski, while unaffiliated candidate Oz Griebel is behind with 11 percent.
"Some people say we are a spoiler. Take a look at the Democrat and the Republican parties, those are the spoilers, those are the ones who have spoiled our economy,” said Griebel.
Griebel, the former head of the Metro Hartford Alliance, is fairly well known and he feels voters are unhappy with partisan politics and he offers a change.
"If it’s a very close race, then 20,000 votes might make a difference on ultimately where the winner is going to come from,” said Fodei Batty, political professor at Quinnipiac University.
Political professor Fodei Batty from Quinnipiac University says on a national level there is a lot of frustration, and in a close race, third party candidates can affect the outcome.
Lamont was at a conference in New Haven Monday on how to improve health care and make it more affordable.
Lamont says Stefanowski shares Trump’s values, while Stefanowski says Lamont is no different from Governor Malloy.
But whether voters are pushed to a third option remains to be seen.
We did a non-scientific poll on third party candidates.
