(WFSB) – There will be a third line on Connecticut's November ballot.
It may be an uphill battle, but some feel the current political climate could work in their favor.
In the last gubernatorial race in 2018, Oz Griebel ran as Independent.
While some may have liked his message, it’s almost impossible for a third-party candidate to win.
They are hoping in this upcoming election that voters will be so unhappy with the way things are going, they will want a change.
“We now have the third line on the gubernatorial ballot in November,” said Monte Frank.
Frank says it is because of Oz Griebel, who ran as an unaffiliated candidate for governor in the last election.
Frank was on the ticket for Lieutenant Governor.
“Part of the legacy he left us is this movement. The Griebel-Frank for Connecticut continues,” Frank said.
Griebel passed away in a tragic accident in 2020.
This year “Griebel Frank for CT” is part of “SAM,” the Serve America Movement, which is an active party in a handful of states.
“We are going to make some really big changes here, our candidates have to be really good people, but they have to embrace the electoral reforms, they have to get behind rank choice voting, open primaries, term limits and voter access,” said Mike Urgo of Griebel-Frank for CT.
Right now they are looking for candidates.
Dan Rosenthal is serving a third term as Newtown’s First Selectman. He ran as Democrat twice but in the last election he was endorsed by SAM and won.
“For me it was a matter of conscience, all of can say things need to change, but we always expect others to change it, so I wanted to step forward and be part of that change,” Rosenthal said.
Connecticut, like most states, is pretty much a two-party system.
The last governor to buck the system was Lowell Weicker, also a third-party candidate.
This year, Democrat New Lamont is seeking reelection, and Republican Bob Stefanowski announced last week he’s ready to take another shot.
SAM supporters say they have a strong message and people are ready for a change.
“It’s time for a new path for our state, our nation and for the world,” said Carl McCluster of the Shiloh Baptist Church.
SAM supporters feel they have a strong message, but they have a few challenges.
First they need to find candidates for a few races.
They need approval from the Secretary of State to change their party name to “SAM” and then they need to convince voters.
