HARTFORD (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested a third person they say was involved in a shooting that left Usher Hanns dead and injured 4 others.
On Sept. 1, 2019 officers responded to 74 Edgewood Street on the report of gunfire in the area. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Police said the victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital and died of his injuries on Sept. 2, 2019. Four other people were also injured in the shooting.
As a result of the investigation, officers arrested Jaden Davis and Diondre Johnson in June 2020. Both we charged with one count of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree assault and possession of a firearm.
On September 23, 2020 officers arrested an 18-year-old man who was 17 at the time of the shooting. Police charged him with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal liability murder, criminal liability first-degree assault and possession of a pistol without a permit.
The investigation into the murder of Usher Hanns is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
