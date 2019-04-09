STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - Stratford police arrested a third juvenile for setting fire to the Shakespeare Theater in January.
The most recent suspect was charged with third-degree conspiracy to commit arson, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
The fire broke out just after midnight on Jan. 13.
The other two suspects, whose arrests were announced on Monday, were charged with first-degree arson, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree conspiracy to commit arson, third-degree criminal trespass, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
The first two teens who were arrested live in town, according to police.
They attend Bunnell High School.
The theater, which was built in the 1950s, once featured Katherine Hepburn, James Earl Jones, and Christopher Plummer.
It eventually closed in the 1980s, with the state taking over the land and eventually turning it over to Stratford in 2005.
Over the years, there were multiple plans to redevelop the theater, but nothing ever came of it.
The mayor said the town is getting just under $2 million from the insurance company.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
