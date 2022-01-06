CORNWALL, CT (WFSB) - Interested in living like a king or queen? There's a place in Cornwall that might have what you're looking for.
Klemm Real Estate has listed the iconic Cornwall Castle for sale, with an asking price of $6.5 million.
About a mile back from the roadway, the 100-year-old residence sits on more than 275 acres of land and features seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, eight fireplaces, a pool, six-car heated garage, and a four-stall stable.
It's like stepping into a fairy tale. It's even a perfect place for hosting large events, with a mahogany-paneled dining room, an extensive stone terrace, and a marble-floored reception hall.
If some of your guests want to stay over, they can stay in the two-bedroom apartment that's on the property.
Those taking a stroll on the grounds will come across gargoyles, luxurious rolling meadows, ponds, babbling brooks, stone bridges and five waterfalls.
Folks that enjoy the city life will be glad to hear that this enchanting castle is only 100 miles from New York City.
If you're looking to inquire further about this storybook home, you can find additional information here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.