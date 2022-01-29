HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor didn't sugar coat what the state was dealing with in terms of Winter Storm Bobby.

Gov. Ned Lamont urged non-essential drivers to stay off the roads.

Channel 3's meteorologists forecasted up to 18 inches of snow for the eastern half of the state.

"This isn't our first rodeo," Lamont said. "We've got utilities, we've got [Department of Transportation], we've got United Way all lined up working in conjunction."

Lamont said for the most part, people listened to the advice and were managing.

He's been receiving updates from state agencies at the Emergency Operations Center.

"The roads are all open," he said. " Our drivers are not congesting the roads. That makes a big difference."

He repeated his plea for drivers to stay off the roads.

Receiving storm response updates from our state agencies at the Emergency Operations Center. ⚠️There is still heavy snow and dangerous wind ahead. Please stay off the road. pic.twitter.com/lpeUy2aJaJ — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 29, 2022

Lamont said the storm is expected to get worse before it gets better.

He expected the New London area to be hit the hardest.

Lamont said some of the DOT plow drivers will be working 17 hour shifts.

"Some of them are going flat out," he said.

Lamont recommended keeping phones charged and checking on elderly neighbors.

He said anyone looking for help can contact 211.