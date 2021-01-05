STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- The UConn women’s basketball game scheduled for this Thursday at Baylor has been cancelled.
The game was cancelled due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Baylor women’s basketball team.
The next scheduled game for the Huskies is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion against Providence.
Our game at Baylor has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Lady Bears' program.https://t.co/ctnNqrR5rR— UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) January 5, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.