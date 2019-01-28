CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The 2019 Travelers Championship field is beginning to take shape.
Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Tour player of the year and 4th ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking, officially committed to play this summer in Cromwell.
Last year, Thomas spent four weeks ranked 1st.
Thomas played at the TPC River Highlands over the past four tournaments.
“In just a few years, Justin has gone from college All-American to tournament- and award-winning PGA TOUR star,” said Travelers Championship Tournament director Nathan Grube. “We appreciate that Justin enjoys coming to TPC River Highlands and look forward to welcoming him and so many of the best players in the world in June.”
Thomas joins Brooks Koepka, who also committed to the tournament.
Koepka is the reigning PGA Tour player of the year and ranked 2nd.
“Getting a commitment from Brooks to play this year’s Travelers Championship is tremendous news,” Grube said. “Brooks had an incredible season last year and is representative of the caliber of players fans can expect to see here in June. We’re thrilled he’s coming back.”
The Travelers Championship is set for June 17-23 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
For more, check out the event's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.