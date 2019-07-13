WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A Thomaston man is dead after police said his car caught on fire on Route 8 Southbound in Watertown on Saturday morning.
State police said 40-year-old Thomaston resident Nicholas Chizinski was killed when police said he swerved off the road, struck a guardrail, and his car caught on fire on Saturday morning just before 7 a.m.
State police said Chizinski’s 2002 BMW 325i traveled while alight for a third of a mile before stopping south of Exit 37.
Those with information on the car fire are urged to contact Trooper Trotman at 860-626-7900.
