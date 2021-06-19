LITCHFIELD,CT (WFSB)--A Thomaston man died Friday afternoon following a crash that happened in Litchfield.
The crash happened on Old Northfield Road around 3:30 p.m.
Police said Nicholas Donahue lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the pavement, then skid into the back of a mowing trailer.
Donahue was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the mowing trailer was not injured.
This incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information call 860-626-7900
