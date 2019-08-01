THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) - A hit-and-run involving a dog has police seeking a suspect.
It happened at the intersection of Branch Road, also known as Route 109, and Watertown Road, or Route 6, in Thomaston.
The Thomaston Police Department reported it around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said the driver of a vehicle hit a dog and left the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Thomaston police 860-283-4343 or Thomaston Crimestoppers at 860-283-6416.
How is the dog and what the heck was he doing outside alone!!!
This is what I mean so many ways for your pets to get hurt or killed if you let them roam around alone, if you are too lazy to walk them or sit outside with your cat!
