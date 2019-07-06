THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) -- Officials with the Torrington Area Health District said Nystrom Pond in Thomaston tested positive for E. coli.
Deputy Director of Health with the Torrington Area Health District, Thomas Stansfield told Channel 3 the district was notified by the CT State Laboratory of the presence of E. Coli in fresh water bathing areas at Nystrom Pond.
Thomaston town officials recommends that swimmers avoid ingesting water or submerging in the water. Officials recommended a showering in clean water following swimming in the water.
Stansfield said the pond will be retested for E. Coli levels immediately after the holiday weekend.
Potential effects of E. Coli ingestion could include elevated risk of ear nose and throat infections and potential gastrointestinal issues, Thomaston officials said.
