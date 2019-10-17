THOMASTON, CT (WFSB) -- Fall fun along the railroad tracks in Thomaston is back.
The decades old tradition takes passengers through breathtaking sights in the upper Naugatuck valley.
Built in 1881, the Thomaston train station was almost demolished years ago. It was left in shambles for three winters after someone set the roof on fire.
“We came along, and we said we think we can save this. And they kind of looked at us and said, ‘well, want to try? Here it is’,” said Howard Pincus, president of the Naugatuck Railroad.
He and a few other hopeful train enthusiasts fixed it up, and it’s now a hidden gem for many.
Its pumpkin tour is an annual ‘Nutmeggers’ delight.
“That’s another thing that happens, people that have lived in Connecticut all their lives they say this looks like Maine, this looks like New Hampshire, we never realized there was scenery like this in Connecticut,” Pincus said.
Along the tour there are beautiful landscapes everywhere you look, from the Thomaston Dam to the fall foliage.
The best part of the ride takes place outside the train, a 15 to 20-minute stop at the Pumpkin Patch.
“Well the kids just scream, they get off the train just screaming, run into the patch and grab a pumpkin, and then they grab another pumpkin, and pretty soon they have more pumpkin than they know what to do with, but they can only take one,” said Steven Casey, president of the Railroad Museum of New England.
All passengers get to pick out their favorite pumpkin to take home.
“We’re in the business of making people smile,” Pincus said.
Before taking the ride, Casey advises people “keep their cellphones in their pockets and have a good time.”
For more on hours of operation, pricing, and where to book your tickets for the Pumpkin Patch tour, click here.
