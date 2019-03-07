HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The push is on once again to raise the state's minimum wage.
Several bills on the matter are up for consideration.
New York City recently went to $15 an hour, joining Seattle and San Francisco.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association said a hike in pay would hurt businesses and jobs.
A public hearing on the bills took place at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford on Thursday
Fifteen dollars per hour may not seem like a lot of money, but for many small businesses, it can be expensive.
The Main Pub in Manchester employs about 40 people. Dishwashers are the only ones making the current minimum wage.
The rest, including cooks, servers and bartenders are paid less, but they get tips.
"Even though technically they start at minimum wage, I don't have any bartenders or servers here that are making less than $20 an hour. Normally between 20 to 40 [dollars] an hour," said Emery Santora, manager at Main Pub.
Keith Beaulieu owns the Main Pub and he's telling lawmakers not to pass $15 an hour. He says if that passes, it will cost him about $150,000 more per year.
"That's a dire situation. Decisions will need to be made that are probably not going to make me, my employees, or my family happy," said Beaulieu.
"We are going to get this done for the people, the working people and the businesses in CT because we all will benefit from this," said Representative Robyn Porter.
Democrats say better wages give low-income families more money to spend in their local economies.
Michael Grimes works at Burger King.
"$10.10 an hour barely pays my rent, my medical insurance, the extra bills I have. Fifteen dollars will help me and others," Grimes said.
Republican State Representative Joe Poletta says he's concerned about small business owners, but also about fast food giants.
"McDonald's has come out against saying it will result in less jobs. They also may raise their prices across the board," Polletta said.
Governor Lamont supports the minimum wage being raised to $15 an hour.
The new proposal currently up for consideration would boost the wage to $12.50 per hour by 2020.
The current minimum wage is $10.10.
