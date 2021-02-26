EAST HAMPTON, CT (WFSB) -- Many people with underlying health conditions are frustrated with the governor’s new vaccine schedule, saying they are upset that they have been bumped down the line.
“I really miss people. I spent Christmas alone, I spent Thanksgiving alone, and this is what I’ve done to keep myself safe during the pandemic,” said Jenn Whinnem, of East Hampton.
She’s had cystic fibrosis since birth.
Having the genetic disease means she is at higher risk of having serious complications from COVID-19.
“It affects primarily the lungs and that’s why since March 9, 2020, I have been living in complete isolation,” Whinnem said.
She doesn’t go to other people’s homes, and has her groceries delivered.
“I haven’t hugged my mother, father or stepson Mitchell in almost a year,” she said.
She was devastated when she heard Gov. Ned Lamont announce major changes to the state’s vaccine rollout plan.
CT Vaccine Rollout: Where to register for a vaccine if you're eligible
Initially, as someone with a chronic condition, she was going to be next in line to receive the vaccine.
However, now with the state’s age-based rollout, the 41-year-old won’t be eligible for a vaccine until April 12.
“It means that it’s that much longer until I can spend time with other people. It means more months of loneliness,” she said.
However, the governor is defending his plan.
“Age is still a pretty key determinate of risk. Age is a key determinate in risk of fatalities complications, hospitalizations all the things we're trying to avoid,” Lamont said in a news conference this week.
Lamont said the list of chronic conditions that the Centers for Disease Control had suggested was too broad, and that healthcare providers were concerned about that leading to delays.
However, this move is something many people with chronic health conditions are speaking out against.
“The governor’s decision is incredibly lazy. We pay taxes that pay his salary. For him to do the complicated work of figuring things out like this,” Whinnem said.
She added that she feels like she did everything right, and hopes she’s able to get vaccinated soon so she can reunited with loved ones.
“I stayed home, I masked up. I did everything I could to keep myself safe. And having to wait longer feels like such a slap in the face,” Whinnem said.
Starting Monday, vaccine eligibility opens up for teachers, childcare providers, and those above the age of 55.
