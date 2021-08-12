CONNECTICUT. (WFSB) - As a storm rolled across Connecticut On Aug. 12, thousands lost power.
As of 7:00 p.m.
- Harford County
- EverSource - 9,147 customers without power
- Tolland County
- EverSource - 3,364 customers without power
- Litchfield County
- Eversouce - 286 customers without power
- Windham County
- EverSource - 1,460 customers without power
